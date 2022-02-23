Square Enix does not rule out developing more retro games with the art style of Live A Live

From the company, they refer to this technique as ‘HD-2D’ to join the 2D designs with 3D scenes.

Although many of us long for the retro style of 16-bit, Square Enix has managed to create a technique that not only recovers said design, but also remasters it in a very particular way. Its called ‘HD-2D‘ has been used in games like Triangle Strategy or Octopath Traveler, and it seems that now the developer wants to take advantage of it to bring back more classic titles.

The president asked us to use HD-2D more, so we decided to think about remakes of old titlesTomoya AsanoAs Triangle Strategy developers have explained in a Square Enix video on YouTube, the company’s president, Yosuka Matsudawants the studio to use this art style to create game remakes of SNES. VGC has echoed this news (via Famitsu) and recalls that the company has carried out this task with the recently presented Live A Live remake.

But it seems that Live A Live was only the beginning of this idea, as Square Enix developers have thought of other games that could take advantage of the HD-2D style: “The president asked us to use more HD-2D, so we decided to think about remakes of old titlesexplains the producer Tomoya Asano. “So we sorted through possible games and thought about which ones could be made in HD-2D, and we brought them to the president.”

“[La lista incluía] games released by Square and Enix for the Super Famicom (some were HD-2D capable, some weren’t, and some were unplayable, like mahjong games).” Live A Live came out on top here, but the company already has a list of other options to continue his mission.

Be that as it may, the Live A Live remaster announced during the latest Nintendo Direct also works as a way to bring the game beyond the Japanese borders, as it was never released outside the country. In this way, it seems that Square Enix will surprise us in the future with more news related to the resurrection of old installmentsbut with his characteristic HD-2D style.

