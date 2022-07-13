Square Enix explains why Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is exclusive to PS5 and does not come out on PS4

Producer Yoshinori Kitase alludes to the benefits of the SSD of the next generation PlayStation console.

The expected announcement of the second part of the remake of Final Fantasy VII, baptized Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, has been great for Square Enix. Whether or not it exceeds the first part, from the Japanese company they are willing to clarify all possible doubts, and one of the ones that raises the most stir is why the game it is exclusive to ps5.

Those responsible for the work have not said anything about their deal with PlayStation, but they have explained why doesn’t it come out in previous generation (PS4). In an interview with the Japanese publication Gamer, translated by Gematsu, producer Yoshinori Kitase alludes to the benefits of Sony’s new generation SSD.

We needed the PlayStation 5 SSDYoshinori Kitase“It’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 for graphic quality, of course, as well as for the speed offered by the SSDKitase explains. “Since the adventure takes place in a vast world after leaving Midgard, the stress of loading causes a bottleneck. We needed the PlayStation 5 specs to solve that and comfortably travel the world.”

Since before its launch, Sony’s next-generation console SSD has received numerous accolades from developers who have produced games for the console, but coming out on PlayStation 5 is comparable to coming out on Xbox Series X or PC. platforms that it may reach in the future.

For now, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is expected to land on the Sony console during the winter 2023although it has already been confirmed that the remake of the Square Enix classic will take place in three parts, so the name and content corresponding to a third one remain to be known.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More About: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Remake, Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix, Yoshinori Kitase, PS5, PS4 and Exclusives.