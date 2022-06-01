Square Enix explains why other studios aren’t copying the gorgeous HD-2D style of their JRPGs

The producers of Triangle Strategy have spoken about the effort behind the artistic section of their video games.

Lovers of classic games have been receiving a good variety of titles with beautiful pixel art artistic sections for a long time now, a technique that has become especially popular in the indie market. Nevertheless, Square Enix took pixel art one step further with which defined as HD-2D and that we have been able to see in games like Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy.

The HD-2D would cost more than we think, according to the producer of Triangle StrategyIn a recent interview with the Japanese medium 4Gamer, shared by Nintendo Everything, the productores de Triangle Strategy, Tomoya Asano y Yasuaki Arai, have talked about a beautiful artistic section that we are seeing more and more in more games from the company. As Asano has explained, there are several teams within Square Enix that are using the technique, and they achieve it with solvency thanks to the help provided among them, exchanging information to incorporate the technology into other new games.

The way they embody each artistic expression within the style also differs with each game, this “range of expression” would have increased with each of the new ideas. As eye-catching as this HD-2D is turning out to be for fans of the classics, it’s surprising that it’s not becoming a style constantly imitated by other studios, especially considering the proliferation of titles that have been adopting pixel art graphics. .

Asano wanted to point out that carrying out this technique “costs more than we imagined”and although it is a good option for the games that Square Enix is ​​developing, it may be that other companies it’s not worth copying. In any case, it seems that we are going to have plenty of games to enjoy this artistic style, with titles like LIVE A LIVE, which we will finally be able to enjoy in the West totally renewed, or the long-awaited Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D.

