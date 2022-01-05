Square Enix increases in stock after embracing NFTs: user criticism does not affect economically

The company hasn’t made such a big jump on the stock market since last August.

Square Enix started the year with controversy. Shortly after we ate the grapes, we learned that the CEO of the company accepts NFTs and blockchain technology in video games, and even suggests creating a cryptocurrency of your own. These statements have generated a wave of criticism towards the company, something that has reached a possible boycott among Final Fantasy XIV players.

Square Enix shares are up 8% on the stock marketDespite this general disgust, the numbers support Square Enix. As Bloomberg shares, the Japanese company has seen its shares increase in the stock market after the announcement about the NFTs. And we are not talking about a few tenths of difference, but the value of the company has grown by 8%, a jump that was not seen since last August and that shows the investor vision regarding NFTs.

After all, Square Enix has not only expressed its enthusiasm around blockchain technology, but has also touched on concepts that increasingly resonate in the sector such as metaverso. And, although most users reject the idea, this novelty regarding the company’s economy could act as a key component in the development of future games.

This is not the first time we have seen a similar situation. Without leaving the NFTs, Ubisoft presented its Ubisoft Quartz proposal to welcome this technology, something that has led to an avalanche of dislikes in its YouTube video. Despite this, the French developer goes ahead with her idea and admits that, although a difficult road awaits them, will not give up.

