Square Enix insists on the blockchain: it will become the node validator of a chain of blocks

The developer of Final Fantasy will partner with the company Oasys in the creation of a blockchain.

We already knew that Square Enix was totally serious about the blockchain technology when he greeted the new year by embracing NFTs. This was complemented by statements from his president, Yosuke Matsuda, with which he expressed his interest in developing play-to-earn games with the blockchain. And now, the Japanese company takes a new step on this path by announcing the collaboration with the company Oasys.

What is Oasys? As we read in his Twitter biography, this company plans to launch a blockchain (chain of blocks) optimized for gamers. Here comes the new partnership with Square Enix, which will make the Final Fantasy developer one of the 21 node validators of the Oasys chain. According to Games Industry, the blockchain will be “environmentally friendly” and will launch this very 2022.

What is a blockchain node?

To know the role of Square Enix in this new collaboration, you only need to know that the nodes act as a connection point to a network from which information can be created, sent and received. Node validators store a copy of the blockchain and carry out other functions that guarantee the security of the system, although it is important to note that Square Enix will carry out these tasks together with companies such as Bandai Namco Research, Sega y Ubisoft.

In addition, the collaboration between Square Enix and Oasys will be complemented by research that will study the development of games using this chain of blocksso we can expect more news linking the Japanese company with the integration of blockchain mechanics.

After all, it is important to remember that Square Enix’s intentions go beyond mere words and, according to the latest news related to the subject, they are already evaluating the implementation of narrative NFTs. Of course, the project is still at a very early stage to affect series like Final Fantasy o Dragon Quest.

