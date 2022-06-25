Square Enix is ​​very serious: they want to make blockchain games and implement ‘narrative NFT’

Even so, its president has assured that it is early for it to affect series such as Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest.

For a few months we have known the intention of Square Enix to bet on blockchain technology and NFTs, which are increasingly present in the industry although they generate many doubts and criticisms from players. Recently, the Japanese company has continued to insist, something that is reflected in its latest report to shareholders.

It is part of Square’s medium-term strategyIn the document, which we can read thanks to the translation of Siliconera, Square Enix has reaffirmed its intention to incorporate NFTs into their business model in a tangible way. The strategy includes creating games and entertainment with blockchain technology, but perhaps more surprisingly, they want to produce NFTs that are focused, in some way, on the narrative.

All this is part of the Japanese company’s plans in the medium term, although those who are worried about franchises like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest can rest easy for now. “It’s still too early to consider making Dragon Quest or Final Fantasy blockchain games; right now we are not at the stage of thinking about it,” said President Yosuke Matsuda.

We don’t know when we will see Square Enix’s next step down this path, but they should hurry because the value of NFTs has been in free fall for a few months. In addition, cryptocurrencies have also plummeted, which has had a positive impact on the graphics card market.

