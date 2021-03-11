Square Enix presents its new digital event, Nintendo Direct style, which will include the reveal of the new Life Is Strange

Square Enix has announced a digital presentation in the style of Nintendo Direct. Will be called Square Enix Presents, and in its first edition it will reveal new games, such as a new Life Is Strange title. Plus, it will also provide updates on existing titles like Marvel’s Avengers and the upcoming — and upcoming — Outriders.

Square Enix Presents will be the first in a new series of digital exhibits for Square, and the inaugural delivery will be broadcast on March 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) through the company’s official accounts at Twitch and YouTube.

On the other hand, right now has been revealed what will be the main themes of this first event. You can see them listed below:

A reveal of the next game in the series Life Is Strange

Outriders

Balan Wonderworld

“The upcoming 25th anniversary celebration of Tomb Raider “

“ Marvel’s Avengers

Just Cause Mobile

“New announcements of mobile games from the award-winning studio Square Enix Montréal “

from the award-winning studio “ “A look at some of the fun games from sister company Square Enix, Skill“

Not much is known about the new Life Is Strange, but we do know that Square Enix’s unveiling will take place on the same day as the release of new Hawkeye content for Marvel’s Avengers, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game. X / S. And beyond the new content, Crystal Dynamics also announced a change to the game’s XP Progression, which has left some fans concerned about what it means for the game’s routine.

Also, the presentation comes just a couple of weeks before the launch of Outriders, which recently had a very well received demo. For its part, Just Cause Mobile was revealed in a Game Awards announcement in December last year, while Balan Wonderworld had a demo launched earlier this year and will launch on March 26, 2021.