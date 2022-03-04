Square Enix recovers Dungeon Siege collaborating with The Sandbox: a bet based on the blockchain

This platform has entered the world of video games with a proposal closely linked to NFTs.

Although the opinion of the players is mostly negative, the companies that have embraced the world of NFT they go ahead with their ideas. This is the case of Square Enix, which planned a strong entry into this space after the success of its first digital assets. This has led to a new collaboration with The Sandboxa platform known for its close relationship with blockchain technology.

And it is that, as Eurogamer advances, Square Enix recovers the Dungeon Siege franchise to bring its RPG peculiarities to The Sandbox. As the authors explain, the collaboration is divided into two parts: “The first will offer a Dungeon Siege Land propiedad de Square Enix with interactive RPG gaming experiences that players can enjoy while learning best practices for building Dungeon Siege adventures.”

Continuing with the statement, from The Sandbox they comment that “The second will make voxel characters and items from Dungeon Siege available for players and creators to incorporate them into their unique experiences using the free creation tools VoxEdit and Game Maker #nocode from The Sandbox”. Bearing in mind that the platform’s website confirms the voxel asset monetizationas well as a NFT trading marketit is clear that it adapts to the current vision of Square Enix.

The announcement of Square Enix and the NFTs has left many members of the Final Fantasy XIV community concerned, although the company has already promised not to touch the MMORPG with ideas similar to those we read in this news. In addition, it is not the first time that The Sandbox has presented a famous collaboration, since the Rabbids de Ubisoft also dropped into this universe based on blockchain technology.

