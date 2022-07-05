Square Enix removed a chapter of Tifa in Final Fantasy VII Remake

The developers explain the reason for the disappearance of this alleged episode starring Tifa Lockhart.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was planning to launch with a chapter starring Tifabut finally Square Enix removed it once it was finished. This has been confirmed by the script co-directors, Motomu Toriyama y Naoki Hamaguchiin a recent interview on July 1 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the original title.

The chapter would have taught how Tifa would infiltrate Don Corneo’s mansion. The reason for his removal was rhythm related issues from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Still, the co-directors They do not rule out that Tifa may have her chapter in subsequent installments.

“We plan a section between Chapter 8 and Chapter 9 in which the player controlled Tifa and she was able to experience the events before her infiltration of the trials to be Don Corneo’s wife. She was developed to the point of being playable, but we were concerned that having a separate story as an interlude after Cloud’s fall from Reactor 5 and his meeting with Aeris at the church would affect the pace of the storyand we decided to remove this part,” the developers say.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade arrived on Steam three weeks ago and debuted in a big way in the weekly top sales. Also, Square Enix announced multiple projects around this universe like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the second part of the remake. The remastering of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII: Reunion, a title that was originally released on PSP, was also announced.

