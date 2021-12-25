Square Enix renews the license of Gex, a classic platform from the nineties

The original games were developed by Crystal Dynamics, authors of the latest Tomb Raider.

What would videogames be without nostalgia? This sentiment looms large in player decisions today, and companies know it. For this reason, the vast majority bring back games already known in the form of remake o remaster, or they try to develop new installments of the same saga, since it involves a lower risk than gambling with a new brand.

It’s something we see often in Square Enix, which has in the Final Fantasy saga the maximum expression of all this, with remakes of its classic installments and still clinging to the franchise although it experiments in new ways. Something similar could happen, albeit on a smaller scale, with one of their platforms from the 1990s.

Its original managers are Crystal DynamicsAs reported Gematsu, Square ha Gex license renewed, the video game saga originally developed by Crystal Dynamics and starring a reptile, specifically an anthropomorphic gecko. The Japanese company has carried out the registration in mid-December with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). For the moment, the reasons are unknownSo it could be a return to Gex’s life or just a simple bureaucratic process that they had to take care of.

Be that as it may, to this day the returns of the classic pets games with a modernized look. In addition, they usually come in a pack of three, as is the case with Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, which brings back the friendly dragon, or the trilogy of another even better known franchise, Crash Bandicoot.

