Square Enix sales fall in the last quarter, but the company does not peak with its profits

Although net sales have suffered a 15.5% decline, the company records a 45% increase in profit.

Square Enix It has been standing out in the specialized news for a few days for its recent decisions, which include the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer Group. Rumors suggest that this could trigger the future purchase of the company by Sony, but at the moment we have nothing more than unconfirmed speculation.

Square Enix has recorded a 45% increase in profits achieved during the last quarterWhat we do know is that Square Enix has ended the last quarter with some of the most varied numbers. According to data provided by GamesIndustry, the company’s net sales have fallen by 15,5% during the last few months, which translates into 74.8 billion yen ($553 million). However, this decline is offset by profits that have recorded an increase in 45% compared to last year, with earnings of 18.4 billion yen ($136 million).

On the other hand, Square Enix’s earnings report also cites digital entertainment net sales, down by 23% Compared to last year’s figures (53.6 billion yen / 397 million dollars) and net sales of the entertainment segment, which experienced a growth of 27% (12 billion yen / 89 million dollars).

Video game net sales suffer a 52.2% dropTo look at these figures in detail, we must remember that Square Enix classifies its Digital Entertainment division into different subsectors: HD Games (classic releases), MMOs, and mobile and PC browser titles. Starting with the first group, it should be noted that lack of powerful pitches in the last quarter it has been noted with a drop in the 52.2% in net sales (12 billion yen / 89 million dollars). After all, this same period of time generated more positive results in 2021 due to the premiere of installments such as Nier: Replicant or the RPG Outriders.

In terms of revenue generated by titles for mobile and PC browsers, it should be noted that the Japanese company has experienced a 17% decline (27.3 billion yen / 202 million dollars). This sub-sector has only seen the release of the free to play Echoes of Mana during the last quarter and, while Square Enix considers it “off to a strong start”, it has failed to make up for the “weak performance” of other games.

The number of users of Final Fantasy XIV does not stop growingAlthough the figures presented so far are not entirely positive, the picture changes with MMOs. The income of this subsector has registered an increase of 20.7% compared to the numbers shown in 2021 (14,000 million yen / 104 million dollars), since Square Enix points out that the number of users of Final Fantasy XIV It does not stop growing.

However, it is also important to note that the distributor has sold 4.28 million copies of its video games throughout the quarter, which includes both physical and digital titles. Focusing on their performance relative to the results achieved in the previous year, this means a drop of 57% in the Japanese company.

Although Square Enix has provided a fairly complete report, it assures that it will finish communicating its next objectives and estimates as soon as they can be “reasonably calculated”, since the aforementioned sale of its western developers has caused a slight delay in preparing these forecasts. On the other hand, we see it necessary to remember that Square Enix plans to sell shares in its studios, so we can expect more news from the Japanese distributor in the coming months.

