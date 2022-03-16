Square Enix wants to improve Babylon’s Fall and launches a first survey to find its biggest flaws

The latest from PlatinumGames is one of the worst rated video games of the year, can it achieve its redemption?

Does Babylon’s Fall have salvation? The latest collaboration between PlatinumGames and Square Enix has not had the approval of the public and the specialized press. However, from the Japanese company they still believe that it can turn the tables, which is why have shared a poll through Twitter in order to provide users with an experience that meets their expectations.

This first survey will be enabled until this Friday, and focuses its attention on the graphic section, asking fans about the design of characters, settings and a long etcetera, as well as if they are satisfied with the user interface, to give just several examples of the elements questioned in the survey. It is to be hoped that later Square Enix will ask about other elements of the action RPG.

Of course, they have work ahead of them to change the public’s perception of the video game, the worst-rated PlayStation exclusive on Metacritic. In the analysis of Babylon’s Fall published on the pages of 3DJuegos, fellow Toni Piedrabuena did show a small halo of hope for the RPG from the creators of NieR Automate: “has enough basis to correct its disappointing premierebut it will take a lot of work with Square Enix to erase a very poor overall first impression.”

Babylon’s Fall hit stores for PC and PlayStation on March 3, inviting players to take on the Tower of Babel solo or co-op. The PlatinumGames production is expected to reach other platforms by the end of the year.

Square Enix also launches this week Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which we have already been able to play 15 hours in the newsroom. These were our impressions.

More about: Babylon’s Fall, PlatinumGames and Square Enix.