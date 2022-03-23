Square Enix will explore the Extended Reality together with the designers of the Snapdragon processors

In addition, the company believes that this technology will allow them to innovate in a genre all their own.

Although it is very common to hear the phrase “everything is invented”, the video game sector has been showing us that it can still innovate itself. From the looks of it, one of the next steps is to blur the line between fact and fictionsomething that has left us with the success of Meta Quest and a great expectation for the next PlayStation VR2, which has already shown its first official images.

The time is right for XR to innovate games in a genre we’re known forBen TaylorOne company that has seen such a trend in the industry is Square Enixand that is why it is now announcing a collaboration with Qualcomm. The collaboration with said company, known for the design and manufacture of Snapdragon processors (widely used in mobile phones), will allow a more exhaustive exploration of experiences in the Extended Reality (XR), which includes sectors such as VR or AR.

This will be done through the program Snapdragon Spaces, specialized in the search for experiences mentioned above. In addition, Square Enix intends to use what it has learned to improve its own games, focusing especially on one genre: “We have been investing in XR and hope to build on Snapdragon Spaces. Specifically, we believe that the time is right for the XR of innovate in games a genre for which we are especially known“explains Ben Taylor, technical director at Square Enix.

In this way, it will be time to wait for Square Enix to announce deliveries that take advantage of all the work with Qualcomm. As for more recent video games, the company has triumphed with Triangle Strategy and its RPG features, although it has also suffered a downturn with Babylons Fall and poor sales that, despite this, plans don’t change of the developer.

