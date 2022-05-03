Square Enix will use the 300 million of its studio sales in NFTs and cloud gaming

The Japanese company has sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer Group.

It is the new of the day: Square Enix has agreed to sell three of its studios to Embracer Group, resulting in more than 50 intellectual properties becoming part of the Swedish company. In total they are $300 million what the Japanese receive for Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

Beyond the assessments about whether or not it is a successful operation or whether the amount to be paid should be higher (it is far from other recent operations), the question now is What will Square Enix invest in? the money received by Embracer once the operation is completed in the coming months, scheduled to close between July and September.

Well, we have an answer. As we read in the statement that Square Enix itself has shared, the plans include invest in technologies such as blockchain or cloud gaming. Although it is something that is often said in the face of investors, the words make clear Square’s intentions regarding the future, promoting NFTs and other key businesses.

Accelerate growth in key businessesSquare Enix“The transaction will help the company adapt to changes in the global business environment by establishing a better distribution of resourceswhich will help increase the value of the company and accelerate the growth of key businesses in digital entertainment”, they explain. “The transaction will allow the launch of new businesses with investment in fields such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and the cloud“.

In the absence of knowing the complete list of intellectual properties that become part of Embracer, what we do know is that Square Enix loses Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, to give a few examples. Of course, it should not affect too much the projects in which the leading studios are already embarked, as is the case with Perfect Dark with Crystal Dynamics.

