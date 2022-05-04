Square Enix would have lost a millionaire amount with Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy

An analyst shares a devastating fact about the poor performance of the two superhero video games.

Marvel is a money machine. Not only in theaters, with recent hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but also in video games where Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a regular in the PS5 top sellers. But that does not indicate that any adaptation will be a guaranteed success, and we have the best proof of this in the two adventures edited by Square Enix.

According to David Gibson, an analyst at MST Financial, the Japanese company would have lost 200 million dollars for Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a millionaire amount that would have been, possibly, to blame for the disinterest of those also responsible for Final Fantasy to continue betting on their western studies, according to another information Stephen Totilo of Axios points out.

Square Enix commented yesterday that its three studios sold to the Embracer Group generated $200 million in revenue in 2021, a remarkable amount but insufficient to generate large operating income, only eight million.

David Gibson’s data has not been made official by Square Enix, but it is not the first time we have heard of the dissatisfaction with the performance of Marvel’s Avengers and the low sales of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy despite its good reviews.

If you want to know more about both video games in 3DJuegos you can read the analysis of Marvel’s Avengers, originally released at the end of 2020, and the review of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which has managed to find its site on Game Pass. Outside of the old Square Enix studios there are other titles from the House of Ideas underway, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, scheduled for this year.

More about: Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel.