Square Enix’s new fantasy RPG is The DioField Chronicle: trailer and details

Presented at the State of Play, it will be released on PC and consoles in 2022.

Fan of tactical RPGs? Well Square Enix It has just presented a new role-playing video game for PC and consoles that draws attention for its careful artistic section. It responds to the name of The DioField Chronicle and is being developed “by a team of veterans” of the Japanese studio.

“As the name implies,” reports Square Enix, “fights take place in real timebeing able to pause the action at any time to give orders and study the battlefield”. The enemies, of course, will not stay still either and will go for us with the same speed.

The music is composed by the composer of Game of Thrones and Westworld “This means you’ll need to carefully assess battlefield conditions, be decisive with your commands, and wisely use a wide variety of skills, classes, and equipment to gain the upper hand” in combat. The DioField Chronicle is being developed by Square Enix and Lancarse Ltd, a studio made up of veterans who have worked on some renowned sagas such as Final Fantasy or Fire Emblem.

For example, character design is by Taiki, known for his work on Lord of Vermillion III and IV, while illustrations are by artist Isamu Kamikokuryo, who worked on Final Fantasy XII and FF XIII. The stage design, on the other hand, is the work of Yuu Ohshima, who worked on Fire Emblem Awakening. In addition, the game features music by renowned composer Ramin Djawadi, creator of the soundtrack for Game of Thrones and Westworld on HBO.

As for the story, The DioField Chronicle transports us to a new fantasy universe in which several countries have engaged in a war for Jade, a precious mineral that is used as an ingredient for magic and sorcery. In this war context, players will take control of a group of elite mercenaries.

Square Enix has taken advantage of the State of Play to also show news from Forspoken and a new Valkyrie Profile.

