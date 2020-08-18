‘Squidbillies’ Fires Actor Over Posts About Dolly Parton, BLM

Stuart D. Baker has been fired from the Grownup Swim animated sequence “Squidbillies” after posting feedback about Dolly Parton and the Black Lives Matter motion on social media.

Baker, who performs underneath the title Unknown Hinson, posted on his Fb profile late final week about Dolly Parton voicing her assist for the Black Lives Matter motion. In doing so, he referred to Parton as a “freak titted, outdated Southern bimbo” and a “slut.” In one other publish, he wrote “HAVE FUN [sic] forsaking your individual race, tradition, and heritage.”

Collection creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis introduced Monday through the present’s official Twitter deal with that Baker was not part of the present.

“We’re conscious of the extraordinarily offensive and derogatory social media posts made late final week by Stuart D. Baker,” they wrote. “The views he expressed don’t mirror our personal private values or the values of the present that we and lots of others have labored onerous to provide over the previous 15 years. For these causes, manufacturing of Squidbillies will proceed with out Mr. Baker, efficient instantly.”

Baker has voiced the principle character Early Cuyler on “Squidbillies” because the present first began in 2005. Over 100 episodes of the sequence have been produced to this point, with the present having been renewed for a thirteenth season final yr. It is without doubt one of the longest-running exhibits on Grownup Swim alongside “Robotic Rooster,” each of which began in 2005.

The present facilities on a household of squids residing within the mountains of Georgia. It’s unclear presently if the character Early will probably be written off the present or if they are going to usher in a brand new voice actor to play him.