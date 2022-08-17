Squirrel with a Gun is a hit on social media and yes, it’s a video game about a squirrel with a gun

In his proposal for PC we travel well armed through an open world exploring and fighting with shots.

The video game world is full of really crazy ideas, proof of this is in the large number of simulators of being a stone, a piece of toast, etc. But despite all this news, the creators continue to surprise us, this time with a shooter starring a squirrel that has gone viral on networks.

We are not facing an action and shooting title with a humanoid animal, but with a quite realistic adventure in its mission where the creature manages to travel with a weapon, there are several to choose from, in tow. The name of such production is quite explicit, Squirrel with a Gun, and it has just released a trailer.

In the video we can see the proposal better, and see how effectively the squirrel uses its weapon to threaten passers-by, but also to gain momentum thanks to the recoil of semi-automatic pistols and rifles. Squirrel with a Gun is more than just shooting around, and it features an open world experience focused on explorationwhere you can overcome the occasional challenge with some platforms.

As we indicated at the beginning, Squirrel with a Gun became a viral success on social networks that has allowed its first trailer to already have several tens of thousands of productions. Now we will have to wait for its launch, yet to be determined on PC via Steam, to see how many curious people end up going through the box.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago it was confirmed that Goat Simulator 3 will arrive on PC and consoles in November so that we can continue doing the goat.

