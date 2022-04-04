SRE alerted Mexicans to avoid fraud when acquiring a package for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022 will be the eighth consecutive World Cup for the Mexicans; in all they have remained in the round of 16 phase (Photo: Reuters)

After the Mexican team He already knew the rivals, venues and dates in which he will play the three games of the first round of the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (WED), they called on the aztec hobby not to fall into frauds at the time when purchasing Travel packages for that tournament.

At a press conference from Dohathe representatives pointed out this Saturday that there has been an increase in fraud worldwide when searching game tickets and lodging during the World Cup to be held next November, in unofficial websites.

According to FIFA, fans from Mexico, the United States and England, They are the ones who have registered the most for the purchase of tickets.; Of course, in addition to the Qataris.

The authorities confirmed that the official media to purchase travel packages or tickets for Qatar 2002 are as follows:

– Directly on FIFA.com, where only consumers will be able to purchase tickets for regular category matches. No travel agency or commercial entity may include these tickets in their travel packages.

– MATCH Hospitality, where only consumers will be able to purchase tickets for the matches in the Hospitality category with the company MATCH Hospitality that has the exclusive and global rights of the FIFA Hospitality Program. In Mexico, only MATCH Hospitality Mexico agents (Zest Events), Luxury Travel y Mundomex.

On the contrary, ATCH Hospitality and FIFA have reported to the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Prophesed) supposed packages that include flights, lodging and tickets for matches for which they are not authorized to do so, which could represent fraud. Some of the companies detected are:

– Nevada Tours

– Kalinka Tours

– Global Entertainment Mexico (GE México)

– Alpez Travel

– Tours Irapuato

– Just Travelling Travel Services • Eight Tours

– All in One Travel

– Mayan destinations

– Trips to the World Cup

– Pachbe Mexico

– Mangat Atelier

– Mexicotur

– Sports tours

– Atayan Travel

– PlugMe Travel Score Hospitality

Present at the conference Martha DelgadoUndersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the SRE; Grace GomezAmbassador of Mexico in Qatar; Jaime Bayrom and Jose Luis Font, from Match Hospitality; as well as One of Luisapresident of the FMF.

De Luisa said full of enthusiasm and joy that El Tri will be well supported by the fans in the stadiums for the eighth consecutive World Cup, which increases the chances of qualifying from the group.

“The recommendation is that tickets and accommodations be purchased through official means. Today that we are going to have the eight stadiums in the same city, it is not going to be like in other events where people are going to come to see how they are going to enter the stadiums or how they are going to stay. Here everything will have to be previously acquired, otherwise there will be no way to even be able to enter the country”, he warned.

The team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino will fight in group C, which is made up of Poland (November 22 | 10:00 a.m.), Argentina (November 26 | 1:00 p.m.) and Saudi Arabia (November 30 | 1:00 p.m.). 1:00 p.m.).

In case of qualifying, they will meet the first two places in group D, made up of France, Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the playoff between Peru vs Australia / United Arab Emirates.

