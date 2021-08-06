Sree Raam (Navarasa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

Sree Raam is an Indian movie actor, who predominantly works within the Tamil movie business. He made his debut as a kid artist in Ram’s Kattradhu Thamizh. He got here into the limelight after successful a Nationwide Movie Award for his efficiency in Pandiraj’s Pasanga (2009). He additionally gained popularity of his portrayal in Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda (2014). He did a distinguished function within the Netflix Tamil Anthology collection Navarasa (2021). His Section Roudhram was once directed by means of Arvind Swami.
Sreeram was once born on 1 Would possibly 1996 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. His oldsters are Siva Ramakrishna and Saraswathi Ram. He has a brother named Arjun Raam who kicked the bucket in an twist of fate at his local Kumbakonam. Sree Raam is professionally educated in Martial Artwork, Dancing, and Swimming. He additionally gave the impression in films like Pasanga, Thamizh Padam, Jilla, Goli Soda, Papanasam, Sagaa, and Side road Lighting fixtures.
Sree Raam Biography
Entire main points on Pasanga popularity Sree ram,
|Title
|Sree Raam
|Actual Title
|Sree Raam
|Nickname
|Sree, Tom
|Career
|Movie actor
|Date of Start
|1 Would possibly 1996
|Age
|22 (as of 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be Up to date
|Father Title
|Siva Ramakrishna
|Mom Title
|Saraswathi Ram
|Siblings
|Arjun Raam
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|But to be Up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling, Pictures, and Dancing
|Fatherland
|Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Spouse Title
|NA
|Affairs
|NA
|Youngsters
|NA
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Fb: https://www.fb.com/actorsreeraam/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sreeraam_actor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actor_sreeraam/
Sree Raam Films Record
|Notes
|2007
|Kattradhu Thamizh
|Younger Prabhakar
|Debut film as a kid Artiste.
|2009
|Pasanga
|Jeevanandham
|Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Kid Artist
|2010
|Thamizh Padam
|Younger Shiva
|2010
|Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai
|Younger Karthik
|2011
|Venghai
|Younger Selvam
|2011
|Markandeyan
|Mark
|2011
|Vandhaan Vendraan
|Younger Ramana
|2014
|Jilla
|Younger Aadhi Kesavan
|2014
|Goli Soda
|Saettu
|2015
|Vajram
|Madurai
|2015
|Kamara Kattu
|Ravi
|2015
|Papanasam
|Cheramadurai
|2016
|Paisa
|Murugan
|2018
|Side road Lighting fixtures
|2018
|Sagaa
Sree Raam Pictures
