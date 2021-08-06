Sree Raam (Navarasa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Sree Raam (Navarasa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Movies, Images

Sree Raam (Navarasa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

Sree Raam is an Indian movie actor, who predominantly works within the Tamil movie business. He made his debut as a kid artist in Ram’s Kattradhu Thamizh. He got here into the limelight after successful a Nationwide Movie Award for his efficiency in Pandiraj’s Pasanga (2009). He additionally gained popularity of his portrayal in Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda (2014). He did a distinguished function within the Netflix Tamil Anthology collection Navarasa (2021). His Section Roudhram was once directed by means of Arvind Swami.

Sreeram was once born on 1 Would possibly 1996 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. His oldsters are Siva Ramakrishna and Saraswathi Ram. He has a brother named Arjun Raam who kicked the bucket in an twist of fate at his local Kumbakonam. Sree Raam is professionally educated in Martial Artwork, Dancing, and Swimming. He additionally gave the impression in films like Pasanga, Thamizh Padam, Jilla, Goli Soda, Papanasam, Sagaa, and Side road Lighting fixtures.

Sree Raam Biography

Entire main points on Pasanga popularity Sree ram,

Title Sree Raam
Actual Title Sree Raam
Nickname Sree, Tom
Career Movie actor
Date of Start 1 Would possibly 1996
Age 22 (as of 2018)
Zodiac signal But to be Up to date
Father Title Siva Ramakrishna
Mom Title Saraswathi Ram
Siblings Arjun Raam
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date
Faculty But to be Up to date
Faculty But to be Up to date
Leisure pursuits Travelling, Pictures, and Dancing
Fatherland Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Spouse Title NA
Affairs NA
Youngsters NA
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

 

Fb: https://www.fb.com/actorsreeraam/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sreeraam_actor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/actor_sreeraam/

Sree Raam Films Record

Notes
2007 Kattradhu Thamizh Younger Prabhakar Debut film as a kid Artiste.
2009 Pasanga Jeevanandham Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Kid Artist
2010 Thamizh Padam Younger Shiva
2010 Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai Younger Karthik
2011 Venghai Younger Selvam
2011 Markandeyan Mark
2011 Vandhaan Vendraan Younger Ramana
2014 Jilla Younger Aadhi Kesavan
2014 Goli Soda Saettu
2015 Vajram Madurai
2015 Kamara Kattu Ravi
2015 Papanasam Cheramadurai
2016 Paisa Murugan
2018 Side road Lighting fixtures
2018 Sagaa

Newest Films

Sree Raam Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Pasanga Sree ram,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here