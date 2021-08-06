Sree Raam (Navarasa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Films, Pictures

Sree Raam is an Indian movie actor, who predominantly works within the Tamil movie business. He made his debut as a kid artist in Ram’s Kattradhu Thamizh. He got here into the limelight after successful a Nationwide Movie Award for his efficiency in Pandiraj’s Pasanga (2009). He additionally gained popularity of his portrayal in Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda (2014). He did a distinguished function within the Netflix Tamil Anthology collection Navarasa (2021). His Section Roudhram was once directed by means of Arvind Swami.

Sreeram was once born on 1 Would possibly 1996 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. His oldsters are Siva Ramakrishna and Saraswathi Ram. He has a brother named Arjun Raam who kicked the bucket in an twist of fate at his local Kumbakonam. Sree Raam is professionally educated in Martial Artwork, Dancing, and Swimming. He additionally gave the impression in films like Pasanga, Thamizh Padam, Jilla, Goli Soda, Papanasam, Sagaa, and Side road Lighting fixtures.

Sree Raam Biography

Entire main points on Pasanga popularity Sree ram,

Title Sree Raam Actual Title Sree Raam Nickname Sree, Tom Career Movie actor Date of Start 1 Would possibly 1996 Age 22 (as of 2018) Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Title Siva Ramakrishna Mom Title Saraswathi Ram Siblings Arjun Raam Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Leisure pursuits Travelling, Pictures, and Dancing Fatherland Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Married No Spouse Title NA Affairs NA Youngsters NA Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Sree Raam Films Record

Notes 2007 Kattradhu Thamizh Younger Prabhakar Debut film as a kid Artiste. 2009 Pasanga Jeevanandham Nationwide Movie Award for Easiest Kid Artist 2010 Thamizh Padam Younger Shiva 2010 Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai Younger Karthik 2011 Venghai Younger Selvam 2011 Markandeyan Mark 2011 Vandhaan Vendraan Younger Ramana 2014 Jilla Younger Aadhi Kesavan 2014 Goli Soda Saettu 2015 Vajram Madurai 2015 Kamara Kattu Ravi 2015 Papanasam Cheramadurai 2016 Paisa Murugan 2018 Side road Lighting fixtures 2018 Sagaa

Newest Films

Sree Raam Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Pasanga Sree ram,

