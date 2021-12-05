Sri Lankan Army threw ‘stones, bottles’ to power us away: Indian fishermen

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan Army hurled stones and bottles to thrust back Indian fishermen whilst fishing close to Katchatheevu, inflicting some harm to over 10 boats. The fishermen who returned right here after the alleged incident instructed this incident on Sunday. Devadoss, president of Rameshwar Fishermen’s Affiliation, stated that round 4,000 fishermen had set out on December 4 to fish in additional than 500 boats and whilst they have been fishing on Katchatheevu island, Sri Lankan sailors reached there in 4 boats and threw stones at them. and threw bottles.Additionally Learn – Within the identify of blasphemy, mob beat up Sri Lankan citizen in Pakistan after which publicly burnt alive

The Sangh chief stated that greater than 10 boats have suffered some extent of wear and tear because of being hit through stones. The fishermen returned to the shore after the incident.

He stated {that a} grievance has been lodged with the Tamil Nadu fisheries government on this regard. The chief stated the fishermen had long past fishing close to Katchatheevu after a very long time and the continual assaults have instilled deep concern amongst them.

