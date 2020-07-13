Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple: SC’s decision in favor of Raj family, Kerala Govt gave this response

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Monday that the state government welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the authority of the royal family of Travancore in the administration of the Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple and will implement the order. Also Read – ICAI CA July Exam 2020: ICAI canceled CA July exam, know all the things related to the exam

Surendran told the media, “The state government welcomes the verdict of the apex court. We will consider the decision of the Supreme Court. Detailed order has not arrived yet. We will implement the decision of the Supreme Court. ” He said that the government respects the decision. Some people happy with the decision were seen distributing sweets near the temple. Also Read – Petition filed in Supreme Court a few hours before Vikas Dubey’s encounter, feared murder, know truth

The Supreme Court on Monday canceled the January 31, 2011 order of the Kerala High Court, asking the state government to set up a trust to take control of the capital and management of the historic Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple. The apex court upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala. Welcoming the verdict, the Travancore royal family said they were happy with the verdict. Also Read – Tamil Nadu Government said- steps are being taken to implement OBC reservation in all India quota on medical, dental seats

In a message, the royal family said, “We see today’s decision of the Supreme Court not only on the family of Padmanabhaswamy but as a blessing to all the devotees.” Piyam Tirunal Gowri Parvati Bai, who is associated with the royal family, said, “We pray that his continued kindness for keeping everyone safe and for the good of all.” Thanks to everyone for supporting us in difficult years. May god bless you.”

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit said that as an interim step, the administrative committee managing the affairs of the temple will be chaired by the district judge of Thiruvananthapuram. The apex court gave this decision while hearing the petitions challenging the order of the High Court in this case. One of these petitions was filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family.

Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple is counted among the richest temples in the country. This grand temple was reconstructed in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore royal family, who ruled southern Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu adjacent to it before merging with the Indian Union in 1947.