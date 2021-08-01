Sridevi Soda Middle Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Sridevi Soda Middle is an upcoming Telugu film that includes Sudheer Babu within the lead function. He just lately shared the display screen with actor Nani in a V film. Sridevi Soda Middle film is helmed through Karuna Kumar and it’s collectively produced through Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy underneath the banner of 70mm Entertainments. The tune and background ratings for this romantic motion drama are composed through Mani Sharma.

In keeping with assets, the movie shall be an immediate theatrical unlock. Let’s look ahead to the professional affirmation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many motion pictures are freeing without delay on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon High Video, Netflix, and extra.

Sridevi Soda Middle Film Complete Main points

Take a look at Sridevi Soda Middle film complete main points,

Director Karuna Kumar Manufacturer Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy Style Romantic motion Drama Forged Sudheer Babu, Anandhi Cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen Editor Sreekar Prasad Song Mani Sharma Manufacturing Corporate 70mm Entertainments Unencumber date 2021 Language Telugu

Sridevi Soda Middle Forged Main points

Sridevi Soda Middle Film Songs

Sodaala Sridevi music shall be launched on 1 August 2021.

Watch the lyrical video of Mandhuloda Music from Sridevi Soda Middle,

Sridevi Soda Middle Movement Poster and Promo

Sodaala Sridevi Intro,

Watch the most recent teaser video of Sridevi Soda Middle movie that includes Sudheer Babu,

Watch the glimpse of Lights Sooribabu from Sridevi Soda Middle,

Sridevi Soda Middle Film Trailer

