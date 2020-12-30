Srinagar Encounter: 3 terrorists in a 15-hour encounter in Srinagar, search operation continues

Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Encounter, terrorists news updates: In Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar, three terrorists were killed by security forces after about 15 hours in an encounter that started on Tuesday night. Explain that an encounter between militants and security forces started in Lavapora area of ​​Srinagar from Tuesday night. After the terrorists are killed, the search operation of the security forces continues. At the same time, a terrorist hideout has been busted in a village near the LoC and confiscated weapons and explosives. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Arms recovered from LOC, terrorists in the context of attack on religious places

Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

A police official said that the militants attacked the security forces during a siege and search operation in the Parampora area on Tuesday evening. He said that after this the siege was further cemented and intermittent firing from both sides continued throughout the night. The police officer said that so far three terrorists have been killed. However, it is not yet known which organization these terrorists belong to.

Pistol, grenade recovered from village near LOC in Poonch

Security forces seized weapons, cartridges and explosive material while busting a terrorist hideout at Dabbi village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist hideout was busted in the raid on the basis of the revelations of the accomplices of the terrorists arrested on Sunday.

Weapons and explosives were hidden in the bushes

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral said that Jammu Kashmir Police and Army recovered two pistols, 70 cartridges and two grenades hidden in bushes near LOC in Dabbi village of Balakot sector of Mendhar sub-division. The SSP said that the operation was conducted on the basis of the revelations made after the arrest of three accomplices of terrorists associated with Pakistan on Sunday. He gave some important information in the interrogation after the arrest of Yasin Khan, an associate of terrorists. Subsequently, a campaign was conducted at Dabbi under Mendhar’s Subdivisional Police Authority (SDPO) Zaheer Jafri and the weapons hidden in bags were recovered.