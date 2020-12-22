Srinagar Leh Highway Open For Traffic: Srinagar-Leh Highway reopened for traffic

Srinagar Leh Highway Open For Traffic: The strategically important Srinagar-Leh highway was opened to traffic on Tuesday after about a week. This route was closed due to heavy snowfall at Zojila Top.

Border Roads Organization official said that traffic was allowed from Srinagar to Ladakh today. He said that on Tuesday afternoon several vehicles carrying security personnel and common people were allowed to cross the snow-laden Zojila Top. This is the highway that connects Leh to the rest of India.