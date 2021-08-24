Srushti Dange Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photos, Film Listing

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Srushti Dange Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Pictures, Movie List
Srushti Dange Wiki

Srushti Dange is an Indian fashion and actress, who works within the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movie industries. She made her performing debut with Tamil Movie Kadhalagi in 2010.

She used to be born on Might 26, 1992 and grew up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She did her Schoolings and Faculty Stage in Mumbai.

Srushti Dange profession

She made her performing debut with the Tamil film Kadhalagi in 2010, directed by means of KR Vishwaa. She gave the impression in widely recognized Tamil Film contains Yuddham Sei (2011), Megha (2014), Darling (2015), Vil Ambu (2016) and Dharma Durai (2016). She got here into the limelight after Darling (2015) Film and Dharma Durai (2016).

She made her Telugu debut with April Idiot in 2014 and likewise made her Malayalam Film debut with 1971: Past Borders in 2017.

Now she is without doubt one of the contributors of Survivor Tamil on Zee Tamil hosted by means of Motion King Arjun.

 

Srushti Dange (actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photos, Films

Title Srushti Dange
Nicknames Srushti Dange
Date of beginning Might 26, 1992
Career Style and film actress
Age 28
Marital standing Single
Husband new
place of dwelling Mumbai, Maharashtra
Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Oldsters Father – To be up to date
Mom – To be up to date
Kids new
Brothers or sisters Unknown
College Nonetheless to be up to date
Secondary faculty Nonetheless to be up to date
Training {Qualifications} To graduate
Leisure pursuits Gazing films, paying attention to song
Faith Hindu
Zodiac signal Nonetheless to be up to date
Nationality Indonesian

Professional Srushti-Dange . Social Media Profiles

Fb : Nonetheless to be up to date

Instagram : instagram.com/srushtidangeoffl/

Twitter : twitter.com/srushtiDange

Srushti Dange Films

12 months Films Function Language
2010 Qadhalagia Nandhin tamil
2011 Yuddham Seic Grimy tamil
2014 Even Meghavath tamil
April Idiot’s comic story Telugu
2015 sweetheart Swati tamil
Oru Nodiyil savi tamil
Puriyadha Anandam Puthithaga Arambam Nila tamil
Kaththukkutti Bhuvana tamil
Enakkul Oruvan tamil
2016 Dharma Durai Stella tamil
jithan 2 Priya tamil
Achamindri malarvizhic tamil
Navarasa Thilagam chithra tamil
Vil Ambu tamil
2017 Oy 9 Vedha tamil
Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen Fathima tamil
Mupparimanam anusha tamil
1971: Past the Borders Malayalam
2018 Kaala Koothu tamil
pottu tamil
2019 sathru tamil
A lot Love (internet sequence) Tamil and Telugu
2020 Rajavukku test tamil
chakra tamil

Srushti Dange Photographs

Srushti Dange Images

Srushti Dange Images
Srushti Dange Images
Srushti Dange Images
Srushti Dange age
Srushti Dange Images
Srushti Dange Images
Srushti Dange Images
Srushti Dange Images

Keep tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra biography all the time consult with us.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here