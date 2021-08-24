Srushti Dange Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photos, Film Listing

Srushti Dange Wiki

Srushti Dange is an Indian fashion and actress, who works within the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movie industries. She made her performing debut with Tamil Movie Kadhalagi in 2010.

She used to be born on Might 26, 1992 and grew up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She did her Schoolings and Faculty Stage in Mumbai.

Srushti Dange profession

She made her performing debut with the Tamil film Kadhalagi in 2010, directed by means of KR Vishwaa. She gave the impression in widely recognized Tamil Film contains Yuddham Sei (2011), Megha (2014), Darling (2015), Vil Ambu (2016) and Dharma Durai (2016). She got here into the limelight after Darling (2015) Film and Dharma Durai (2016).

She made her Telugu debut with April Idiot in 2014 and likewise made her Malayalam Film debut with 1971: Past Borders in 2017.

Now she is without doubt one of the contributors of Survivor Tamil on Zee Tamil hosted by means of Motion King Arjun.

Title Srushti Dange Nicknames Srushti Dange Date of beginning Might 26, 1992 Career Style and film actress Age 28 Marital standing Single Husband new place of dwelling Mumbai, Maharashtra Lives in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Oldsters Father – To be up to date

Mom – To be up to date Kids new Brothers or sisters Unknown College Nonetheless to be up to date Secondary faculty Nonetheless to be up to date Training {Qualifications} To graduate Leisure pursuits Gazing films, paying attention to song Faith Hindu Zodiac signal Nonetheless to be up to date Nationality Indonesian

Srushti Dange Films

12 months Films Function Language 2010 Qadhalagia Nandhin tamil 2011 Yuddham Seic Grimy tamil 2014 Even Meghavath tamil April Idiot’s comic story Telugu 2015 sweetheart Swati tamil Oru Nodiyil savi tamil Puriyadha Anandam Puthithaga Arambam Nila tamil Kaththukkutti Bhuvana tamil Enakkul Oruvan tamil 2016 Dharma Durai Stella tamil jithan 2 Priya tamil Achamindri malarvizhic tamil Navarasa Thilagam chithra tamil Vil Ambu tamil 2017 Oy 9 Vedha tamil Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen Fathima tamil Mupparimanam anusha tamil 1971: Past the Borders Malayalam 2018 Kaala Koothu tamil pottu tamil 2019 sathru tamil A lot Love (internet sequence) Tamil and Telugu 2020 Rajavukku test tamil chakra tamil

Srushti Dange Photographs

