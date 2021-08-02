Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Photographs

Srutanjay Narayanan is an Indian Administrative Carrier Officer and the son of in style comic Chinni Jayanth. His father Chinni used to be noticed in quite a lot of Tamil films as a comic and supporting position. Srutan jay is a bureaucrat from the 2020 batch who’s recently posted as a sub-collector for the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.
Srutanjay Narayanan Biography
|Title
|Srutanjay Narayanan
|Actual Title
|Srutanjay Narayanan
|Nickname
|Srutanjay
|Career
|IAS (Sub Collector)
|Batch
|2020
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Chinni Jayanth
Mom: Jayashri Jayanth
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|Anna College, CEG Chennai
|Spare time activities
|Studying Books
|Delivery Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Place of origin
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Srutanjay Narayanan Reputable Social Profiles
instagram.com/srutanjay/
fb.com/srutanjay.narayanan
twitter.com/Sru4393
Attention-grabbing Details of Srutanjay Narayanan
- Sooner than coming into in to civil products and services, he labored in an IT company
Srutanjay Narayanan Photographs
Take a look at the most recent pictures of IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.