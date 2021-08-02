Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Photographs

Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Photographs

Srutanjay Narayanan is an Indian Administrative Carrier Officer and the son of in style comic Chinni Jayanth. His father Chinni used to be noticed in quite a lot of Tamil films as a comic and supporting position. Srutan jay is a bureaucrat from the 2020 batch who’s recently posted as a sub-collector for the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

Srutanjay Narayanan Biography

Title Srutanjay Narayanan
Actual Title Srutanjay Narayanan
Nickname Srutanjay
Career IAS (Sub Collector)
Batch 2020
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Chinni Jayanth
Mom: Jayashri Jayanth
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
School Anna College, CEG Chennai
Spare time activities Studying Books
Delivery Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Srutanjay Narayanan Reputable Social Profiles

instagram.com/srutanjay/

fb.com/srutanjay.narayanan

twitter.com/Sru4393

Attention-grabbing Details of Srutanjay Narayanan

  • Sooner than coming into in to civil products and services, he labored in an IT company

Srutanjay Narayanan Photographs

Take a look at the most recent pictures of IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan,

