The put up Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Srutanjay Narayanan is an Indian Administrative Carrier Officer and the son of not unusual comedian Chinni Jayanth. His father Chinni used to be noticed in a lot of Tamil movement photos as a comic book and supporting place. Srutan jay is a bureaucrat from the 2020 batch who’s at this time posted as a sub-collector for the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

Srutanjay Narayanan Biography

Identify Srutanjay Narayanan Actual Identify Srutanjay Narayanan Nickname Srutanjay Career IAS (Sub Collector) Batch 2020 Date of Beginning But to be up-to-the-minute Age But to be up-to-the-minute Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute Circle of relatives Father: Chinni Jayanth

Mom: Jayashri Jayanth Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up-to-the-minute Spouse But to be up-to-the-minute Youngsters But to be up-to-the-minute Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute Faculty Anna College, CEG Chennai Leisure pursuits Studying Books Beginning Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu Fatherland Chennai, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Srutanjay Narayanan Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/srutanjay/

facebook.com/srutanjay.narayanan

twitter.com/Sru4393

Attention-grabbing Info of Srutanjay Narayanan

Earlier than coming into in to civil firms, he worked in an IT company

Srutanjay Narayanan Pictures

Take a look at the newest photos of IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan,

Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.

The put up Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







