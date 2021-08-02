Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Srutanjay Narayanan is an Indian Administrative Carrier Officer and the son of not unusual comedian Chinni Jayanth. His father Chinni used to be noticed in a lot of Tamil movement photos as a comic book and supporting place. Srutan jay is a bureaucrat from the 2020 batch who’s at this time posted as a sub-collector for the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

Srutanjay Narayanan Biography

Identify Srutanjay Narayanan
Actual Identify Srutanjay Narayanan
Nickname Srutanjay
Career IAS (Sub Collector)
Batch 2020
Date of Beginning But to be up-to-the-minute
Age But to be up-to-the-minute
Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute
Circle of relatives Father: Chinni Jayanth
Mom: Jayashri Jayanth
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up-to-the-minute
Spouse But to be up-to-the-minute
Youngsters But to be up-to-the-minute
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute
Faculty Anna College, CEG Chennai
Leisure pursuits Studying Books
Beginning Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Fatherland Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Srutanjay Narayanan Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/srutanjay/

facebook.com/srutanjay.narayanan

twitter.com/Sru4393

Attention-grabbing Info of Srutanjay Narayanan

  • Earlier than coming into in to civil firms, he worked in an IT company

Srutanjay Narayanan Pictures

Take a look at the newest photos of IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan,

