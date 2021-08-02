The put up Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Srutanjay Narayanan is an Indian Administrative Carrier Officer and the son of not unusual comedian Chinni Jayanth. His father Chinni used to be noticed in a lot of Tamil movement photos as a comic book and supporting place. Srutan jay is a bureaucrat from the 2020 batch who’s at this time posted as a sub-collector for the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.
Srutanjay Narayanan Biography
|Identify
|Srutanjay Narayanan
|Actual Identify
|Srutanjay Narayanan
|Nickname
|Srutanjay
|Career
|IAS (Sub Collector)
|Batch
|2020
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Age
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Chinni Jayanth
Mom: Jayashri Jayanth
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Spouse
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Youngsters
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faculty
|Anna College, CEG Chennai
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books
|Beginning Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Fatherland
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Srutanjay Narayanan Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/srutanjay/
facebook.com/srutanjay.narayanan
twitter.com/Sru4393
Attention-grabbing Info of Srutanjay Narayanan
- Earlier than coming into in to civil firms, he worked in an IT company
Srutanjay Narayanan Pictures
Take a look at the newest photos of IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan,
Thank you for visiting SociallyKeeda. For added biographies, click on on proper right here.
The put up Srutanjay Narayanan IAS (Chinni Jayanth Son) Wiki, Age, Biography, Batch, Pictures seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD