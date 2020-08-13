SS Rajput case: Riya Chakraborty and Bihar government presented their side in writing before SC

new Delhi: Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty and the Bihar government gave written representations to the Supreme Court on Thursday on Riya’s plea filed to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. In the FIR lodged in Patna, Rajput’s father has made serious allegations against Riya and six other people, including his family members. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty’s claim started deteriorating after seeing that horror painting, what was in her health?

The Bihar government, in its written representation submitted through advocate Keshav Mohan, requested the dismissal of Chakraborty's plea saying, "Allowing any obstruction in the way of CBI to handle the investigation and speedy disposal of it." Will not be given. "

At the same time, Riya Chakraborty said in his written representation that transfer of the investigation to the CBI on the orders of Bihar Police does not come under the jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court had secured its decision on Chakraborty’s petition on 11 August and directed the concerned parties to submit their written representations by Thursday.

Let us tell you that Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police is investigating this matter.

At the same time, KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed an FIR against actress Riya Chakraborty and others in Patna.