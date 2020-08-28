SS Rajput death case: ED pasted notice outside Gaurav Arya’s hotel in Goa

new Delhi: Enforcement Directorate hotel in Gaurav Arya hotel in Goa after the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Mumbai surfaced on drug trafficking and illegal transactions The tamarind in anjuna The notice is pasted out. In the notice, the ED has asked Gaurav Arya to appear before the agency before 31 August. Also Read – Former Assistant to Sushant Singh Rajput said, if I had taken drugs, I would have known

The ED has summoned a Goa-based businessman to investigate his money laundering case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Gaurav Arya, who runs a hotel in Goa, has been asked to give a statement in front of him on 31 August in the ED office in Ballard Estate area of ​​Mumbai. Also Read – No BJP leader named Aditya Thackeray in Sushant case, but revelations are shocking: Fadnavis

The ED had come to know that Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty had sent some messages on Arya’s mobile phone in 2017 and they were getting a hint of a conversation about some banned drugs. After this Arya is being called for questioning. Arya had said in an interview to some news channels that she had never done a drug trade and she had a conversation with Riya about three years ago. He said that he would follow all legal procedures. Also Read – Why did Riya Chakraborty say – Our life is threatened, not getting help, is there any law?

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Enforcement Directorate (ED) puts a notice at Gaurav Arya’s hotel, The Tamarind in Anjuna, Goa, asking him to appear before the agency before August 31. pic.twitter.com/A4CvTGTfOC – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The agency will also call a few more people for questioning with whom Riya has discussed other professional agreements in connection with the purchase of certain drugs. A senior official said that the agency is investigating the matter from a money laundering angle and inquiries are necessary to ascertain the facts and confirm any criminal aspect.

ED had also questioned Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha recently. His name came in such a chat in connection with a chemical named CBD. Jaya denied any involvement in the interrogation and is understood to have told the agency that a limited amount of CBD can be used to treat depression. The ED has informed NCB about these conversations. Now NCB is investigating in this matter.

The ED yesterday opened some bank lockers in Mumbai in the presence of Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty in Mumbai. Earlier, the use of these lockers was banned. Meanwhile, a three-member team of NCB reached Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday and had a meeting with the ED team investigating the case.

It is understood that the NCB may soon call many people for questioning, whose names have been revealed in the WhatsApp chat. Riya can also be called for NCB questions and answers later. Today on Friday, CBI is questioning Riya.

Explain that Riya Chakraborty, accused of allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide, is being questioned by the CBI today in the DRDO Guest House since Friday morning. Had cleaned Rajput’s father lodged an FIR in Patna accusing Riya and others of abetting the actor to suicide and misappropriating money. On June 14, 34-year-old actor Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra.

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a case against Riya and others for their use and use of banned drugs. Explain that the drug link of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in the ED investigation has also been linked to the investigation of Narcotics. On 14 June, Rajputs were found dead in their flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

This is the first time the CBI is questioning 28-year-old Riya Chakraborty in the case of Sushant’s death. Riya Chakraborty was summoned by the agency to appear before the investigation team at 10:30 am on Friday. Chakraborty left her home at 10 am to visit the DRDO guest house in suburban Santa Cruz. The agency’s investigation team is staying here.

Prior to Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani and manager Samuel Miranda, who shared Rajput’s friend and flat with him, had reached the DRDO guest house for questioning, the official said.

The CBI team is in the city for the last eight days to investigate the actor’s death. On Thursday, the CBI recorded the statement of Chakravarti’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. The agency interrogated Shouvik for more than 8 hours and recorded his statement.

The CBI has so far questioned his friend Siddharth Pithani, a cook, Neeraj Singh, a cook, and domestic assistant Dipesh Sawant and others living in a flat with Sushant. The Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of the actress before the CBI takes the investigation into the case.