SS Rajput death case: Maharashtra government handed over sealed envelope to SC, hearing on August 11

new Delhi: The Maharashtra government has filed an inquiry report into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood Bollywood actress, in a sealed cover. According to sources, the state government has presented the details of the investigation conducted so far. Apart from this, she will also file a separate affidavit.

The apex court has fixed August 11 for the hearing of Sushant case. The court had sought an answer from the Maharashtra government on August 5 after hearing Riya Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

At the same time, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the final hearing of the case will be held on August 11 in the Supreme Court, action will be taken according to the verdict. Mumbai Police is investigating in a very professional manner, we will proceed according to whatever the Supreme Court decides.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh on Saturday informed the Supreme Court in a counter affidavit that Riya has already started influencing the witnesses associated with the case and has also taken a U-turn on the CBI investigation. Singh also said that Riya also wanted a CBI inquiry earlier, but why is she opposing it now.

Singh said that the mail about Riya raises a question that if the email was sent by Siddharth Pithani to the Mumbai Police, then why was the same mail shared with Riya by a potential witness, who is a prime suspect in the case.

The affidavit filed through advocate Nitin Saluja said, “The email has been sent a day before the filing of the FIR and the petition for transferring the case and thus the said email would have been procured from the potential witness by the petitioner (Riya) Which suggests that he is already under his (Riya) influence. “