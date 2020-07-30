SSAK3 And BLACKPINK Sweep All Of Gaon’s Weekly Charts

SSAK3 and BLACKPINK dominated this week’s Gaon charts!

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain’s new co-ed trio SSAK3 earned a triple crown on the newest Gaon weekly charts with their debut observe “Seaside Once more” (also called “Summer time Sea Once more”). The music, which achieved an ideal all-kill earlier this month, swept the No. 1 spot on all three digital charts for the week of July 19 to July 25.

BLACKPINK additionally achieved a double crown this week: their new particular version of “How You Like That” rose to the highest of the bodily album chart because the group continued to reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the ninth consecutive week.

Congratulations to SSAK3 and BLACKPINK!

Try the highest 5 for every of the newest charts under:

Album Chart

BLACKPINK’s particular version of “How You Like That” took No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, adopted by TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY,” which climbed again up the chart to No. 2. EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views” stayed sturdy at No. 3, whereas Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” and Stray Youngsters’ “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) maintained their positions at No. Four and No. 5 respectively.

Total Digital Chart

SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” shot up 44 spots within the rankings to assert No. 1 on this week’s general digital chart, trailed by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” at No. 2. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” charted at No. Three for the week, with SSAK3’s remake of “In Summer time” at No. Four and Block B’s Zico’s “Summer time Hate” at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

SSAK3 claimed three of the highest 5 spots on this week’s digital obtain chart: “Seaside Once more” got here in at No. 1, “In Summer time” at No. 2, and “Play That Summer time” at No. 5. Hwasa’s “Maria” rose to No. 3, whereas Lee Hello’s new music “HOLO” entered the chart at No. 4.

Streaming Chart

SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” additionally topped this week’s streaming chart, adopted by Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at No. 3, Zico’s “Summer time Hate” at No. 4, and SSAK3’s “In Summer time” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the ninth week in a row, whereas Kim Ho Joong and BTS equally maintained their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3. Jin Si Mon rose to No. Four on the chart, and SSAK3 rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

