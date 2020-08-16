SSAK3 Says Goodbye To Their Project Group + Lee Hyori Talks About Her Plans For Children

The whirlwind generally known as SSAK3 got here to an finish on the August 15 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

In the course of the episode, SSAK3 gathered for his or her remaining assembly. Rain stated, “I wrote a letter. It would get sentimental.” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I don’t like this sort of factor,” however Lee Hyori confirmed her personal letter and stated, “I wrote a letter that can make you neglect about presents.”

Rain gifted his two members Bluetooth audio system and letters. Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I used to be moved on the first line of Hyori’s letter and folded it again up.” Lee Hyori stated, “I wrote it at 1 a.m.” Yoo Jae Suk remarked, “That is the primary time I’ve acquired a letter from Hyori.”

SSAK3 talked about getting No. 1 on “Music Core” even after that they had stopped selling on music exhibits. Rain stated, “We are going to belief Lee Sang Quickly with our subsequent title observe” and Lee Hyori stated, “I feel that the truth that COVID-19 lower our promotions quick is an indication that we’ll meet once more. If we had been in a position to do every little thing we wished to do, we wouldn’t be considering of assembly once more.”

Lee Hyori additionally talked about her assembly with Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. She stated, “I saved considering of SSAK3. There aren’t any harmless infants there. No one listened to me. I went residence and self-reflected for 2 days. Jessi taught me that Yoo Jae Suk and Rain will need to have had a tough time due to me.”

Rain stated, “I received a textual content from her saying, ‘I’m so grateful to you.’” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Jessi solely likes Jessi. It’s like a mix of Rain and Lee Hyori.” He requested her how Hwasa was and Lee Hyori stated, “She was consuming a very massive lobster. She ate very well, after which she stated, ‘I can be taking my go away,’ and left.” She added, “Uhm Jung Hwa simply saved laughing.”

After the episode ended, MBC shared a teaser for the upcoming lady group, named Refund Expedition.

Rain ready a meal that he had cooked himself for his members, together with abalone rice, grilled buttered abalone, steak, and seafood ramyun.” He additionally wished to make a time capsule, however the different members rejected this concept.

Lee Hyori stated, “I did ‘Household Outing,’ ‘Glad Collectively,’ and a drama on ‘Infinite Problem’ with Yoo Jae Suk. I used to be the feminine lead within the drama. We filmed by the evening and now that I consider it, it was actually enjoyable.”

Lee Hyori additionally shared, “I didn’t really feel like this earlier than, however today, each time I see youngsters, I feel that they’re so cute. However I don’t know if I will take excellent care of a kid whereas doing every little thing else I need to do.” Rain and Yoo Jae Suk reassured her, “You are able to do it. When you do it, you discover that you are able to do it.”

After consuming Rain’s meals, Lee Hyori quipped, “I really feel energized. Ought to I’m going all the way down to [Jeju Island] proper now?” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Sure, proper now,” however then blushed. Lee Hyori commented, “I don’t know the way he was in a position to have youngsters,” and Yoo Jae Suk retorted, “I stated, ‘Please maintain me’ and was respectful.”

The SSAK3 members then exchanged items and made a time capsule for Rain in spite of everything. Rain and Lee Hyori shed tears. Yoo Jae Suk stated, “Let’s see one another once more within the winter” and Rain stated to Lee Hyori, “In case you do get a baby, inform us.” Lee Hyori stated, “I’ll after the secure interval passes.”

At the tip, the SSAK3 members gave a full bow to the viewers in gratitude.

