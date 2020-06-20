SSAK3 Shares First Look At Their Idea, Picks A Chief, Previews Debut Tracks, And More

More particulars about SSAK3’s debut have been launched!

In the course of the June 20 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk), Linda G (Lee Hyori), and B-Ryong (Rain) met to look over their debut monitor, choose a frontrunner, and extra.

Yoo Jae Suk complained that Linda G and B-Ryong had been over-active on social media. Lee Hyori mentioned candidly, “I like getting consideration,” and Rain mentioned, “I had picture of me, so I simply used the ‘B-Ryong’ hashtag.”

In response to elevated teasing from Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk, Rain quipped, “I really feel like I’m boiling over inside. I’m going to carry a press convention. I’m going to inform everybody that we’re only a ‘enterprise’ group. I’m going to go away the group. I’ve held it in till now, however I’m going to exit and make ‘SSAK5’ as an alternative.”

When Rain mentioned, “I would depart within the center,” Lee Hyori mentioned, “Should you’re going to go away, do it now. Are you going to do it or not? Say it for certain.” Rain made everybody snigger along with his fast response: “I’m sorry. I used to be improper.”

The group additionally determined to choose a frontrunner. Yoo Jae Suk was thought of as a result of he’s the oldest member of the group, however Lee Hyori mentioned, “He’s good at speaking, however not a lot else.” Yoo Jae Suk added, “I can’t do something, so how can I be the chief? I’ll be the chief in title solely.”

Lee Hyori mentioned, “Up to now, you’d be the chief when you had been the oldest. Lately, it’s not like that.” Rain noticed his likelihood and jumped in, “In that case, I’ll do it. I feel it will be enjoyable if the youngest member was the chief too.” Lee Hyori agreed, however Yoo Jae Suk noticed, “Do you suppose Lee Hyori would take heed to you when you had been the chief?”

For his or her second spherical of debut monitor choice, every of the members labored with producers to put in writing their very own track. Yoo Jae Suk labored with Muzie on “Unhappy Summer season,” Lee Hyori labored with Code Kunst on “Clear Up,” and Rain labored with Lee Hyun Seung on “Having Enjoyable” (literal title). Lee Hyori additionally wrote the lyrics for the track “Summer season Sea Once more” (literal title), which drew the approval of the opposite two members. She mentioned, “I wrote the lyrics whereas interested by the opposite members.”

After the printed, Rain posted on Instagram a photograph of SSAK3 in full-on 90’s garb, hinting on the group’s upcoming idea.

