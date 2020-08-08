SSAK3 Shares Potential Future Plans After Promotions End On “How Do You Play?”

On the August eight episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, the SSAK3 members wrapped up their transient however shiny promotions.

In the course of the present, Yoo Jae Suk requested Lee Hyori about “Refund Expedition,” the dream lady group that she had named in an earlier episode. He stated, “I heard you’ve a gathering tomorrow” and he or she stated, “We’re simply having a meal collectively.”

The members additionally talked about Koyote receiving one of many songs that SSAK3 had thought of for his or her debut. SSAK3 stated, “We considered Koyote once we heard it, so we’re glad [it went to them].” Yoo Jae Suk requested Lee Hyori if Lee Sang Quickly, who composed SSAK3’s debut observe “Seaside Once more,” was getting loads of requests to make songs, however she stated, “Probably not. He thinks that each one his luck was spent on this one tune. He’s simply glad.”

Lee Hyori expressed remorse at their final music present efficiency and stated, “We’re nominated for first place on ‘Music Core,’ so shouldn’t we go on once more?” Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I’m not a singer,” and he or she retorted, “So have you ever been faking till now? You don’t have any sincerity.” However Yoo Jae Suk countered, “BLACKPINK was nominated for first place final time, however they weren’t there. We’re all busy.”

The SSAK3 members additionally reminisced about their twenties. Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I had no a reimbursement then.” Lee Hyori, who was a part of the hit lady group Fin.Okay.L., stated, “I had cash however I had no time.” Rain stated, “I had no mates.” Lee Hyori agreed and stated, “Prime stars don’t actually have loads of mates.”

SSAK3 additionally participated in a self-produced “Weekly Idol” phase hosted by Kwanghee (who hosts the true “Weekly Idol”). The members teased their host by not listening to his directions however impressed everybody by managing to do a sped-up model of their choreography and the relay dance.

The members additionally did the “aegyo tune,” and Rain reinterpreted the lyrics to, “You’re so fairly. However I’m married and I’ve two daughters.” Nonplussed, Lee Hyori stated, “This feels like an affair tune now.” After Yoo Jae Suk’s model, Lee Hyori quipped, “We stated that we wouldn’t be apparent about the truth that we’re married, nevertheless it’s so apparent. Our group picture has taken a serious hit.”

Yoo Jae Suk stated, “I texted Sang Quickly about making us a winter tune.” Lee Hyori then shocked everybody by saying, “I’ve plans to get pregnant. If we don’t get a child, then we are able to promote once more within the winter. I’m taking conventional medicinal herbs proper now.” Though fully bowled over, Yoo Jae Suk stated, “If we may help, we’ll assist.” Lee Hyori joked, “Ship me a field of being pregnant assessments as a farewell current.”

The episode ended with SSAK3 taking the win on a music present. The members held an encore stage with all of the performers and celebrated the win collectively. Rain was chosen because the one to maintain the trophy and stated, “We may obtain one other one in about ten years.”

