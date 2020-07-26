SSAK3 Talks About Topping The Charts, Their Spouses’ Reactions To Their Debut, And More

On July 25, SSAK3 held an internet reside fan assembly by means of the YouTube channel for “How Do You Play?“.

Throughout the fan assembly, Yoo Dragon (Yoo Jae Suk), B-Ryong (Rain), and Linda G (Lee Hyori) talked about rehearsing for his or her debut efficiency on “Music Core.” Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “I wasn’t used to it, so there have been quite a lot of errors. I had religion within the others and I did my finest.” Lee Hyori mentioned, “It’s been some time since I carried out on TV, so it felt awkward, but it surely was enjoyable.”

About their debut observe, “Seashore Once more,” topping the charts, the SSAK3 members mentioned, “It’s unbelievable, however we have been in a position to accomplish it due to everybody who listened. Thanks for displaying us such love.”

Rain mentioned, “[Kim Tae Hee] likes this undertaking lot. After seeing me behave on TV the way in which that I behave at dwelling, she mentioned, ‘Lastly, the aspect you stored hidden is being revealed to the world.’”

Lee Hyori mentioned, “I believe that [Lee Sang Soon] is wanting up feedback. When he sees a good remark, he smiles from ear to ear. The tune was nominated for first place. He mentioned that he by no means imagined a tune he wrote would get to that place. He’s very grateful.” Lee Sang Quickly is the producer of SSAK3’s debut tune, “Seashore Once more,” which Lee Hyori wrote the lyrics for.

Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “I don’t know if Na Kyung Eun has listened to the tune. I believe she listens to it in secret. I get embarrassed watching myself on TV with my household, so I can’t watch it with them.”

Requested about the potential for acting at end-of-the-year awards exhibits, Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “We wish to take pleasure in such ceremonies with a number of folks, however sadly we will’t do this. I believe that it is going to be tough for us to go there. It is perhaps inflicting a nuisance to others.” However Rain mentioned, “We are able to’t settle for an award like that.” Lee Hyori added, “If we’re given an award, there isn’t a cause for us to not settle for. We gained’t refuse.” Yoo Jae Suk concluded, “We’ll waft.”

