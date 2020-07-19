SSAK3’s Debut Track Ranks High On Realtime Charts

On July 18 at 6 p.m. KST, SSAK3 launched their debut monitor, “Summer season Sea Once more,” on digital music platforms.

Additionally referred to as “Seashore Once more,” the music video for “Summer season Sea Once more” might be out there on July 25. SSAK3, which is a 90s-style co-ed group shaped by Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain, can even be performing the monitor for the primary time on “Music Core” on that date.

As of midnight on July 19 KST, “Summer season Sea Once more” had ranked at No. 1 on Bugs and Genie and ranked inside the High 10 on Melon (No. 9) and FLO (No. 10). Earlier this month, Melon up to date the way it calculates its realtime chart rankings. “Summer season Sea Once more” was produced by Lee Hyori’s husband, Lee Sang Quickly, and written by Lee Hyori herself.

Previous to this, SSAK3 had launched a canopy of DEUX’s “In Summer season,” which additionally ranked at No. 1 on Bugs and Genie and within the High 10 on Melon inside 24 hours of its launch.

The identify “SSAK3” (pronounced ssak-sseul-yi in Korean) is a pun on the phrase “three” and on the phrase “to comb,” that means that the group intends to comb the charts. For the album jacket, the group even shot images dressed as futuristic janitors with brooms.

You possibly can take a look at the director’s reduce of “Summer season Sea Once more” right here!

Take a look at SSAK3 on “How Do You Play?” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)