SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Delhi Police has to apply for 5846 constable posts tomorrow, last date, soon

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Tomorrow is the last date for applying online for recruitment to the posts of Delhi Police Constable in Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who have not applied for these posts can apply by visiting SSC official website ssc.nic.in. Under Delhi Police Bharti 2020, a total of 5,846 vacancies are to be filled.

The last date for submission of applications is 7 September, 11:30 am. Candidates can pay the fee by 9 September and the offline fee can be deposited by 11 September. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for computer-based examination from November 27 to December 14 and those who pass the exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency and Physical Measurement Test. During the PE and PMT exam, candidates will also have to bring their documents for verification.

Last date for online application: 7 September 2020

Last date for online fee payment: September 9, 2020

Offline invoice deadline: September 11, 2020

Last date of payment through challan (during bank working hours): September 14, 2020

Computer Based Examination Date: November 27, 2020 to December 14, 2020

Vacancy details for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Total Vacancies – 5846 Posts

Age and eligibility for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to apply for the exam. Age will be calculated till 1 July 2020. The maximum age limit should be 25 years. The relaxation in the maximum age limit will be given for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates should have passed at least 11th class from a recognized board.

How to apply for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Click on the one-time registration process and register using the details.

Login and fill the form.

Upload Document

Submit the form and pay the fee.

Application fee for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Pay Scale for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

In the end, the selected candidates will get salary in the range of Rs 21700 – Rs 69,100.

Exam Pattern for SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

The exam will be divided into four sections. Candidates will be given 100 questions to solve in 90 minutes. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. General knowledge section will be of 50 marks. There will be 25, 15 and 10 questions in Reasoning, Numerical Ability and Computer Fundamental.