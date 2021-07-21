(SSK2) Sasural Simar Ka 2, twenty first July 2021 Complete Written Replace, Reema’s Hand In Vivaan’s Hand – FilmyVoice

The well known TV serial Sasural Simar Ka 2 is true right here with excellent incidents. No doubt the prevailing has many fans all over the country. Proper right here now now we have endless stress-free and shocking events of the impending episode. According to the written substitute, Reema was once all of the sudden surprised after taking note of a legitimate of an opening door. A few mins later, she spotted someone is true right here and opening the door. After this, she calls Vivaan alternatively he isn’t there. She tries to call him by means of intercom alternatively the title remains to be now not related.

Inside the upcoming episode, Vivaan gets marry to Simar. He falls in love at the side of her and confesses that he must spend his whole lifestyles at the side of her. Then again unfortunately, Badi Maa simply isn’t happy with this marriage and as a result of this cause, they start agreeing on her. Vivaan making an attempt to steer Badi Maa of this marriage.

He mentioned that he respects Badi Maa and that’s why he didn’t take any step without her permission. On account of this, Vivaan coping with trouble and making an attempt committing suicide. He starts striking kerosene oil on himself and takes a matchstick to burn himself.

The entire family members making an attempt to steer him that committing suicide simply isn’t an risk they usually’ll try to agree on Badi Maa for this marriage. Possibly Badi Maa will agree and all of the issues might be efficient in the future. Now it’s going to be crowd pleasing to have a look at how Vivaan and Simar get married in this difficult state of affairs. Nevertheless, problems get upper as expected by way of us.

After seeing these kinds of prerequisites Reema starts crying and seeing Reema in this unsatisfied state of affairs Vivaan yet again gets emotional. All the state of affairs broke Vivaan and drive him to revoke this marriage. Badi Maa recalls Vivaan’s harsh words for her and is surprised and shattered.

She is going to get teary eyes and sits on her chair. Now Vivaan is suffering from a terrible state of affairs where he can’t do one thing and hangs between love and family admire. The episode might be telecast on Colors Tv right now, so chances are you’ll get pleasure from this episode at the telecast timing. To grasp additional written updates of this series chances are you’ll bookmark this internet web site.