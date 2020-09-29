SSR Case: AIIMS gave its medicolegal opinion to CBI, media speculation not confirmed

new Delhi: In the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has given its medicinal opinion to the CBI on Tuesday. Simultaneously, AIIMS has said that we do not confirm any speculation going on in the media. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB’s plea in Bombay High Court – Ria Chakraborty was involved in drugs smuggling

According to the information received, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS medical board in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput case, said in his statement on Tuesday, the medical board of AIIMS has told the CBI to its medicolegal opinion CBI, whoever Cannot be shared because the case is a subjudice. We do not confirm any conjecture going on in the media. Also Read – AIIMS panel submitted report to CBI, Sushant Pak lawyer said – strangled murder

Medical board of AIIMS has expressed its medicolegal opinion conclusively to CBI in Sushant Singh’s case which was shared with anyone as the case is subjudice. We judge confirm any speculation running in media: Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS ‘medical board in SSR case pic.twitter.com/4HNDzOokX4 Also Read – CBI responds to Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh, Death Mystry …. – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Actually, CBI has not been able to reach any conclusion in Sushant Singh Rajput case and investigation is going on on all aspects. This information was given by the agency itself on Monday. A CBI spokesperson issued a statement saying, “In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation and all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out so far.” At the same time, Sushant’s visor report has come negative. This confirms that no poisonous substance was given to them.

Explain that Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput, alleged on Friday that the pace of investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Rajput’s death case has suddenly slowed down and the entire attention should be focused towards drug related issues. has gone.

Advocate Vikas Singh had alleged, “Today we are helpless, because we do not know in which direction the case is going.” The press conference is normally conducted by the CBI. But till date in this case, CBI has not done any press briefing about what they have received. This is a very serious issue. “

Lawyer Singh had also claimed that a doctor who was part of the AIIMS team had told him long ago that Rajput’s photographs – sent by the advocate himself – indicated that it was not a suicide but was allegedly strangled Was murder. He had said, “The doctor who was part of the AIIMS team told me long ago that the pictures I sent to him indicated 200 percent that it was a death due to strangulation, not suicide.”

As far as the drug angle is concerned, the advocate claimed that such a case can be made only if some amount of the drug is seized from someone. Singh had alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is organizing a fashion parade of Bollywood stars to divert the media attention.

Explain that the body of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June. The CBI is investigating this case. Rajput, who stepped onto the big screen 7 years ago with the film ‘Kai Po Che’, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June this year. Actor’s father K. K. On behalf of Singh, a case of abetment of suicide was filed against Sushant’s female friend Riya Chakraborty and her family in Patna. After this, the CBI took the investigation into the hands of the Bihar Police. In the complaint made to the Bihar police, Singh alleged that Chakravarti and his family members manipulated the Rajput property. Chakraborty denied these allegations in TV interviews.