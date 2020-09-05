SSR case latest update: NCB team brought Shouvik and Miranda to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for medical test

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Shaukiv Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda for medical examination to a government hospital on Saturday morning in connection with the investigation into the drug case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Corona test will also be conducted for all these people here. An NCB official said that both will be produced in the local court after investigation. Also Read – Nizamuddin Dargah News: Nizamuddin Dargah to open from tomorrow, know what are the guidelines for entry …

Shauvik is the brother of actress Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the Rajput death case, while Miranda was the late actor's house manager. Shouvik and Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Act) on Friday after 10 hours of questioning.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim have been brought to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for COVID-19 test: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director (operations), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

“The NCB team has taken both the accused to Sion Hospital run by the local body at around 9.15 am on Saturday morning for the formality of the medical examination,” the official said. Will be introduced.

The NCB has also arrested Zaud Vilatra (21) and Abdul Basit Parihar (23) in addition to Shouvik and Miranda in this case. All are in NCB custody. Riya Chakraborty’s cloning of two mobile phones after receiving information from the Enforcement Directorate, the agency is investigating it under criminal provisions of the NDPS Act.

Various aspects related to Rajput’s death are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and NCB. Rajput’s body was found on June 14 from his apartment in Bandra.