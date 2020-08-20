SSR Case: Shiv Sena writes pungent remarks on Nitish Kumar in mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, for Bihar DGP ..

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Supreme Court gave a big decision and ordered the CBI to investigate the case. After this decision of the court, the Chief Minister of Bihar said that this is a victory of justice. The Shiv Sena has now targeted the Bihar government on his statement. In the mouthpiece Saamna of Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been made a sharp comment on Thursday, while Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has also been attacked through the mouthpiece. Also Read – Supreme Court said in Prashant Bhushan case- Court is fair for you, but are you …

Nitish Kumar said as if he had won the assembly elections Also Read – Sushant’s friend accused, Sushant-Sara had love during ‘Kedarnath’, then what fear was the breakup?

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has written that some people of states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar are very happy with the decision of the Supreme Court. Nitish Kumar has given his response by saying about ‘justice and truth’ about Sushant Singh Rajput case in such a way that it is as if he has won the election of Bihar Assembly only…. Also Read – BMC’s new ‘maneuver’ in Sushant Singh case, CBI team will stop quarantine for more than 7 days’

Bihar DGP was more excited, his statement is not true

It is further written in the face – As soon as the decision of the Supreme Court comes, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said to the journalists, “This is a victory over the injustice of justice. He did not talk to journalists with the BJP flag in hand, all that was left was this. Apart from this, Bihar DGP said that Mumbai Police is not investigating in the right direction in Sushant case. The Bihar police investigation is being hampered. His statement is not true.

Many cases of Bihar were handed over to CBI, what happened to those cases…

Referring to many cases of Bihar in Saamana, it is written that many blood and murders cases were handed over to the CBI in the state. But how many of them have been caught by the CBI so far? Brahmeshwar Mukhiya massacre, Navruna murder case of Muzaffarpur, citing journalist Rajdev Ranjan murder case in Siwan, it has been written that CBI investigation is going on but not a single arrest has been made till date.