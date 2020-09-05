SSR Death Case: Big disclosure of NCB – Shouvik Chakraborty confesses, Riya Chakraborty used to ask for drugs

new Delhi: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the country’s three big agencies CBI, NCB and ED were being questioned for the last several days, but now all these agencies have come into the mood for fast action. It started on Thursday by the NCB by arresting Ravi Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty (Showik Chakraborty). Now NCB has made a big disclosure in this whole matter. NCB officials said that Riya’s brother confessed in interrogation that Riya used to ask for drugs from him. Also Read – SSR Case: NCB arrested Samuel Miranda, Riya’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager

Let us tell you that from the beginning the Narcotics Bureau (NCB) was looking into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case from the beginning but not all the people involved in the suspicion of investigative agencies were giving the right type of information, but now this Riya's brother Shouvik told the NCB the big thing on Friday.

Shouvik confesses in his statement that he buys drugs only on Riya's orders. Explain that the investigative agencies involved in this case had learned from the WhatsApp chat that Shouvik was constantly in touch with drug dealers, but he had denied this earlier.