SSR Death Case: Bihar’s political party – CBI will investigate in a note to save the culprits

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Supreme Court has given a big decision and the court has ordered the case to be investigated by the CBI. Following this court order, the ruling Janata Dal-United of Bihar, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have together voiced and welcomed the order of the Supreme Court. Also Read – Maharashtra Home Minister said- SC decision welcomed, State Government will consider parallel investigation

CM Nitish said – Supreme Court verdict correct, Sushant will get justice Also Read – Kangana Ranaut said such a thing in Sushant case, anytime in the history of India…

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appreciated the decision of the Supreme Court and said that now Sushant will get justice. CM Nitish said that those who were saying that the matter has been politicized, it is absolutely wrong. He directly said that this is a victory of justice, it was put in front of the constitutional way. Now we will get justice, we initiated it. An attempt was made to give it a political color. Also Read – Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: SC dismisses petition against chairman of inquiry commission

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said – We also demanded a CBI inquiry

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has said that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput firstly, we had demanded a CBI inquiry from road to the house and the result was that the Bihar government had to wake up from Kumbhakarni sleep for 42 days. Hope to get justice within a set time frame.

JDU leader Ajay Alok said – Satyamev Jayate

JDU leader Ajay Alok tweeted this decision as a victory of truth and wrote, Satyamev Jayate, now CBI will investigate and Maharashtra government will take all orders. The Bihar government had the authority to file an FIR and recommend a CBI inquiry. Now say legalists and knowledgeable people? Again, the decision of the supreme court is wrong. Rahal Gandhi ji ?? Now save the culprits !!!

Union Minister RK Singh said – Mumbai Police did not investigate

Union Minister and MP from Ara, RK Singh has said that this SC order to transfer the case to CBI is a matter of satisfaction for those people of Bihar who want a fair investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It was unfortunate that the Mumbai Police was not conducting a proper investigation in the case.

Chirag Paswan said – People have faith in justice

LJP chief Chirag Paswan also welcomed the order of the Supreme Court and said, “I thank the Supreme Court for ordering a CBI inquiry as it has respected the sentiments of crores of people.” The way the investigation has been entrusted to the CBI, there was a long demand which the court has fulfilled, now the investigation will clear the entire incident and the truth will be revealed to everyone. After its disclosure, the names of those who tried to twist the case will also be revealed. “Paswan said,” I hope that the family will get a lot of relief and they will get justice soon. “

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said – political comment is not right

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political remarks. The justice system of our state has always been one of the best in the country, here no one is above the law and it has been our ideal to provide justice to all.

Sushant’s father’s lawyer said – this is the victory of Sushant’s family

Advocate Vikas Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that this is a victory for the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC has ruled in our favor on all points. The court also said that the FIR lodged in Patna was correct. He said that the SC has also said that any other FIR registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the court’s decision.

Neeraj Kumar Bablu said- Sushant will get justice now

At the same time, Neeraj Singh Bablu, brother of BJP leader and Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that our family thanked the Supreme Court, and all those who were part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said – We are all happy with the court’s decision

RJD Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Manoj Jha has said on the court’s decision that “the Supreme Court has ordered the CBI to investigate the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and we are very happy”.

He said, “Our party and Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had raised the demand for a CBI inquiry in one day assembly session and outside the assembly and now we want an early inquiry into it.” “

JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said – this is a historic moment

JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also said that a CBI inquiry into the death of the deceased actor will bring the reality to everyone. He said that “this is a great victory for justice. The SC admitted that the FIR of the Bihar Police was correct and also ordered the Mumbai Police to follow the order, a historic moment as tensions between the two states were increasing. Which was unfortunate. But after the SC decision, the Supreme Court has respected the sentiments of crores of people. “

Explain that the Supreme Court, in its decision, has justified the recommendation of the Bihar government for the FIR and CBI investigation in Patna and directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence and documents collected so far to the CBI. The court has said that ‘Maharashtra government should follow the court order and help’.