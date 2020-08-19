SSR Death Case: Bihar’s political party – CBI will investigate in a note to save the culprits

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The Supreme Court has given a big decision in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The court has said that now CBI (CBI) will investigate this case. The court has ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over all the documents to the CBI. Since this morning, everyone’s eyes were on the decision of the court, after the verdict, all the political parties of Bihar have praised the decision of the court in unison. Also Read – Shiv Sena’s reaction on Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Sanjay Raut said …

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has said that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput firstly, we had demanded a CBI inquiry from road to the house and the result was that the Bihar government had to wake up from Kumbhakarni sleep for 42 days. Hope to get justice within a set time frame. Also Read – Sushant’s sister Shweta, who was emotional after the decision of CBI investigation, said- Thank God!

JDU leader Ajay Alok tweeted this verdict as a victory of truth and wrote, Satyamev Jayate, now CBI will investigate and Maharashtra government will take all orders, and Bihar government had the right to file FIR and recommend CBI inquiry . Now say legalists and knowledgeable people? Again, the decision of the supreme court is wrong. Rahal Gandhi ji ?? Now save the culprits !!! Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: This Reaction came from Mumbai Police after ‘jerks’ from Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Case

Union Minister and MP from Ara, RK Singh has said that this SC order to transfer the case to CBI is a matter of satisfaction for those people of Bihar who want a fair investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It was unfortunate that the Mumbai Police was not conducting a proper investigation in the case.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political remarks. The justice system of our state has always been one of the best in the country, here no one is above the law and it has been our ideal to provide justice to all.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has said that once we get the order copy, we will investigate it and decide further action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us a copy of the order.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that now this investigation will not only reveal the truth but will also reveal the names of those who were behind the investigation in the case. I hope that after the court order Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is relieved.

Advocate Vikas Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that this is a victory for the family of Sushant Singh Rajput. The SC has ruled in our favor on all points. The court also said that the FIR lodged in Patna was correct. He said that the SC has also said that any other FIR registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the court’s decision.

At the same time, Neeraj Singh Bablu, brother of BJP leader and Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that our family thanked the Supreme Court, and all those who were part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice.

Explain that the Supreme Court, in its decision, has justified the recommendation of the Bihar government for the FIR and CBI investigation in Patna and directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence and documents collected so far to the CBI. The court has said that ‘Maharashtra government should follow the court order and help’.