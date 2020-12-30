SSR death case: CBI gave big information about investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said- actor’s death …

SSR Death Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy that it was conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput). The CBI has spoken of using advanced mobile forensic devices. The central agency has said that the case is being investigated in a professional manner using new scientific techniques. The agency has said that it has also done a thorough analysis of the useless data of mobile towers related to the case. Also Read – Big turn in the death of Bhagyu Maharaj, daughter Kuhu may demand CBI inquiry

Giving a detailed reply to Swamy, CBI Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad said in a letter written on December 30, “The CBI is investigating in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, all aspects are being looked into and no aspect can be dismissed right now. ” Also Read – Ankita Lokhande’s most glamorous photo ever written, written – People who don’t understand ….

Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Six months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, many people are constantly questioning the delay in investigation in the case of actor’s death. Though the investigation of this case was first being investigated by the Mumbai Police, but later this investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy asked the CBI about the status of the investigation and now the CBI has given a reply to Subramanian Swamy about the status of the investigation. Also Read – Shekhar Suman is restless in the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, made such a tweet again

The CBI registered a case on August 6 this year after a notification from the Center on the recommendations of the Bihar government. On July 25, Sushant’s father K.K. The complaint was filed on the basis of Singh. The CBI has named Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Shovik Chakraborty, Sushant’s close friend Samuel Miranda, former manager Shruti Modi and others.

In his reply, Prasad told Swamy that the CBI team visited Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the central agency to investigate. He said that a team of experienced investigating officers was formed to look into the circumstances related to the unnatural death of Sushant. In the reply given by the CBI, it has been said that the investigation team along with senior officers visited all places including Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar (Gurugram) and Patna.

The report also said that the investigation team and senior officers visited the spot on several occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The report also said that the CBI is investigating in a professional manner using new scientific techniques. All aspects are being looked into during the investigation.