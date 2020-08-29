SSR Death Case: CBI may conduct polygraph test of Rhea Chakraborty to solve the mystery of Sushant Singh’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI is investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has interrogated Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) in this case for more than 10 hours on Friday, and on Saturday i.e. today, he has been called for questioning. Meanwhile, there are reports from media reports that the CBI may conduct Riya Chakraborty’s Polygraph Test to reveal the truth of Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Central Investigation Agency will have to take permission from both the court and Riya Chakraborty for this. However, there has been no official response from the CBI so far. Also Read – Sushant case: Police security given to Riya Chakraborty at the behest of CBI, sought help by sharing video of father

It is believed that the investigating agency is not satisfied with Riya's responses. Riya Chakraborty, who first appeared before the CBI, left the DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz after 9 pm on Friday. The officer said that he has been asked to appear again. Riya Chakraborty arrives at Santacruz police station in Mumbai after leaving DRDO guest house. Riya was also accompanied by her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. From here, the Mumbai police gave security to Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik Chakraborty and took them both to their residence.

Let us know that the CBI team is in the city for the last 9 days to investigate Sushant's death case. On Thursday, he recorded the statement of Riya's brother Shouvik Chakraborty. The CBI has so far questioned many people including Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic assistant Dipesh Sawant. It is known that Sushant was found dead on 14 June in his rented flat in the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West. Initially, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report in the case. He was also questioned by Riya, followed by the Enforcement Directorate and now the CBI. Apart from this, the CBI is also waiting to investigate the drugs angle with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

CBI has asked Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) some such questions-

1. When did she meet Sushant Singh Rajput and when did they start dating each other?

2. How was their relationship? When did they start living together?

3. Why did Riya Chakraborty leave Sushant Singh Rajput on 8 June? Was it his first fight or did he fight earlier too?

4. What happened during their trip to Europe?

5. When did he learn about Sushant Singh Rajput suffering from depression?

6. Did she take him to the doctors and take his medicines?

7. Why did he refrain from calling Sushant’s father? Who says he tried to keep SSR away from his family?

8. Why did he ignore the SSR messages and block its number?

9. Why did he replace the employees of SSR? Was it because ex-staff members made the same allegations?

10. Did he have the debit card PIN and internet banking password of Sushant’s bank accounts? Did he ever use them?

11. When did he come to know about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput?

12. How was he allowed to go to the morchary of Cooper Hospital, where the body of SSR was kept for post mortem?

13. What about the drugs chat purchased by the Enforcement Directorate allegedly proves that he was being supplied drugs?

14. Did he give any drugs to SSR while staying in his apartment?

15. Why did he demand a CBI inquiry in the case? Did he suspect a felony?