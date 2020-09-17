SSR death case: disputed statement of RJD leader – Sushant, not only Rajput, created a ruckus, see video

Bihar Politics SSR Death: Central investigative agencies are investigating how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. On one side, the politics is also hot, on the other hand, the curtain is rising on many more deep secrets. There is also a lot of politics about Sushant in Bihar. RJD MLA Arun Kumar Yadav has increased the controversy by giving controversial comments on Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read – Man demands Sonu Sood – Two brothers get tickets in Bihar election, the actor said – he does not

RJD MLA from Saharsa, Arun Yadav said that Sushant Singh was not a Rajput at all, because Rajputs are descendants of Maharana Pratap, who can never die with a rope around his neck. Arun Yadav said, 'We first say that he was not a Rajput, don't mind. Rajput, Maharana Pratap's progeny cannot die by tying lanyard in the throat.

He further said that Maharana Pratap is the ancestor of the Rajputs and he is also of the Yadavs. We are sorry, Sushant Singh Rajput should not have died by tying the string. He was a Rajput and would compete. Does a Rajput tie a string and die? If there is a CBI inquiry, that will work, but we are sad about this. '

#WATCH: He was not a Rajput, as descendant of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide… We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back: Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav#SushantSinghRajput (16.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/nRkciaG4Cn – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

On his statement, Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand said that the statement of the RJD MLA is absolutely nonsensical and suffers from casteist mindset. Earlier too, Tejapratap had talked about throwing Raghuvansh Babu out of the sea as a lotta water. It appears that the leaders of the RJD are habitually made for this kind of cheap rhetoric.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary’s statement is in front of everyone. In this whole case, Tejashwi Yadav should clarify and tell what is his opinion about Sushant, Riya and Kangana? Does Tejaswi agree with the racist statements of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and his MLA or oppose the statements of both. Tejashwi Yadav should publicly apologize on behalf of Mahagathbandhan and RJD leaders for unrestrained racist remarks against Bihar’s son Sushant Singh Rajput.