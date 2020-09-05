SSR death case: NCB arrested Deepesh Sawant, member of Sushant’s personal staff

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Deepesh Sawant, a private staff member of Rajput, in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. With this, a total of 6 people have been arrested in this case so far. Also Read – A day before death Sushant sent money for ‘Amar’, ‘Akbar’, ‘Anthony’: Farmhouse caretaker

NCB officials said that Deepesh Sawant has been arrested under the sections of NDPS Act. He was being questioned since morning. A senior NCB official had earlier said that Sawant's role was that of a 'witness' in the case.

The agency on Friday arrested Shauvik Chakraborty (24) and Rajput house manager Samuel Miranda in this case. After this, both were presented before the court by the NCB, on which the court sent the NCB officials on their remand.

Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau said, Deepesh Sawant was arrested by NCB for his role in the purchase and handling of drugs. He has been arrested on the basis of statements and digital evidence. He will be produced in court tomorrow at 11 am. The cross-examination of the arrested people is going on.

Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB for his role in procuring & handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements & digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway: Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau https://t.co/67zI0xDKYG pic.twitter.com/FPaWpAWYc8 – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

The agency will also investigate the way of money transactions for all the earlier drug purchases of the accused. Earlier in the day, apart from Shauvik and Miranda, another accused Kaizan Ibrahim was also produced in the court. The court sent Kaizan to judicial custody. The investigating agency did not demand his remand. Besides Shouvik and Miranda, the NCB has also arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). He is currently in the custody of the investigating agency.

The NCB is investigating the case of Rajput’s death under the criminal sections of the NDPS Act from a narcotic angle. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared a report with him in the case.