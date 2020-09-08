SSR Death Case: NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty after three days of questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The NCB, investigating the drugs connection in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, arrested Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) after three days of questioning. Let us know that actress Rhea Chakraborty (hea chakraborty Arrested) had appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for the third consecutive day to inquire into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After interrogation, Riya took the NCB team for a medical examination and was then arrested. Also Read – Kangana’s X-boyfriend study said actress is addicted to cocaine-hash, Maharashtra government will investigate drugs link

Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau pic.twitter.com/aB4zKOoawL Also Read – Riya’s lawyer said- this justice’s joke, the girl alone was caught because she was in love with a drug addict – ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020 Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Chakraborty presented before NCB on 3rd day, will be questioned again

Riya reached the office of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai at around 10:30. During this time, the vehicle of Mumbai Police was moving along with the car for their safety. It is known that Riya was questioned by NCB for six hours on Sunday and eight hours on Monday. NCB says that Riya has admitted that on some occasions she has also taken drugs along with her brothers Shouvik and Sushant.

Let us tell you that on June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb. After interrogating Riya on Monday, NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that the agency was ‘doing its work in a professional and orderly manner’ and detailed the facts revealed in the case Will give to the court.

The agency had said that she was interrogated by 28-year-old Riya along with her brother Shouvik Chakraborty (24), Rajput house manager Samuel Miranda (33), and his role in the intoxicated Padarth gang after confronting Deepak Sawant, a housekeeper. Wants to find out.

Earlier, ED and CBI have also interrogated Riya. However, Riya said in an interview to several news channels that she herself has never consumed drugs.

(Input: agency)